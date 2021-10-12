Going all out! Cardi B is always one to make a splash on the style scene — just see her Paris Fashion Week looks for evidence. So, when her 29th birthday rolled around on Monday, October 11, it’s safe to say that she brought out all the stops.

And of course, she expected her guests to do just the same. “Yes it’s true! The dress code is dancehall! Bring out ya best Caribbean Dancehall looks,” the “WAP” singer, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Offset, wrote via Twitter.

Famous friends took the dress code pretty seriously. And while we’ll dive into their looks later, let’s take a moment to unpack the birthday girl’s fabulous fashion.

For the evening, Cardi looked ready to party, rocking a chain-link black and gold bra, booty shorts and fishnet nights. As per usual, her bling was out of control, as she was draped in bracelets, rings and stunning Chanel earrings.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer certainly wasn’t the only star to take the dress code seriously. Lizzo made quite the jaw-dropping style statement in a barely-there, completely see-through lilac dress and nipple pasties. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with butterfly clips throughout.

The skin-baring look obviously caused a stir on social media, with many taking to Twitter to share their obsession with the singer’s glitzy ensemble.

“Oop. Lizzo just crossed my TL and that outfit is dancehall af,” a user wrote. Others were more focused about why the “Juice” singer decided to skip out on shoes for the evening. “Is no one concerned that Lizzo is not wearing shoes at the Cardi B birthday party?”

While the case of the vanishing heels is yet to be solved, let’s unpack some of the other looks from the festivities, shall we? Winnie Harlow rocked a red, yellow and green crocheted number that left little to the imagination. She gave the look Y2K spin, pairing the ensemble with beaded choker necklaces, sock booties and square-frame shades.

The model even took to Instagram Stories to show what was going down inside the venue. To say it looked like a good time would be an understatement. Because from Normani tearing up the dance floor to each and every guest singing out loud, there’s no doubt that the birthday bash was a good time.

To see all the over-the-top and barely-there fashion statements from Cardi and her guests, keep scrolling! Because from Larsa Pippen’s camo ensemble to Nikita Dragun’s sexy bustier, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best looks from the evening!