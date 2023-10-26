Fall has Us seeing cherry red.

The bold and vibrant shade is taking the fashion world by storm, and fan favorite stars — including Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Gabrielle Union and more — are hopping on the trend.

While the hue isn’t new, the fiery color dominated the fall/winter 2023 runways earlier this year during Fashion Week in New York, Milan and Paris. Fashion houses including Tory Burch, David Koma, Gabriela Hearst and more unveiled cherry red pieces in the form of coats, dresses, footwear and accessories.

Kardashian was a must-see in a cherry red dress while celebrating her 43rd birthday in Los Angeles on October 21. The TV personality donned Balenciaga’s red cutout stretch-knit maxi dress, which retails for $4,200 online. She contrasted the look with orange sandal heels and black sunglasses.

Keep scrolling to see stars take on the cherry red trend: