Cherry Red Is the Color for Fall 2023 and Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski Are Proof 

By
Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski.

Fall has Us seeing cherry red.

The bold and vibrant shade is taking the fashion world by storm, and fan favorite stars — including Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Gabrielle Union and more — are hopping on the trend.

While the hue isn’t new, the fiery color dominated the fall/winter 2023 runways earlier this year during Fashion Week in New York, Milan and Paris. Fashion houses including Tory Burch, David Koma, Gabriela Hearst and more unveiled cherry red pieces in the form of coats, dresses, footwear and accessories. 

Kardashian was a must-see in a cherry red dress while celebrating her 43rd birthday in Los Angeles on October 21. The TV personality donned Balenciaga’s red cutout stretch-knit maxi dress, which retails for $4,200 online. She contrasted the look with orange sandal heels and black sunglasses. 

Keep scrolling to see stars take on the cherry red trend: 

AnnaSophia Robb
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
1351180879gabrielle union 206

Gabrielle Union
Julia Fox Bio

Julia Fox
The Perfect Updo Hair Inspo From the Kardashians

Kim Kardashian
Olivia Rodrigo Bio

Olivia Rodrigo
Sofia Richie, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Sofia Richie

