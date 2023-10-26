Another day, another wild look from Julia Fox that only she can wear.

The 33-year-old actress attended the Room to Grow 25th anniversary gala in New York City on Wednesday, October 25, wearing a sexy red leather dress that looked as though it had been sliced with scissors. The garment featured a form-fitting bodice that fell into a cutout skirt, exposing her torso and legs. While artistic, the design’s construction and shifting slits created the perfect recipe for a wardrobe malfunction.

At one point during the evening, Fox’s white underwear could be seen poking out beneath the dress’ fabric. As cameramen snapped photos of the moment, Fox looked unbothered and poised.

The Uncut Gems star teamed the fashion risk with a coordinating crimson fur coat, pointed-toe red pumps and rosy glam. She had her recently dyed red mane styled in bouncy curls.

Fox’s Wednesday outing comes after she recently opened up about her fashion choices, explaining during an October 19 appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour that she doesn’t dress for the “male gaze.”

Related: Julia Fox’s Most Over the Top Fashion Moments Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019. As she hopped from city to city for the film’s press tour, […]

“Men hate my outfits,” Fox said. “They’re so mad that I’m not like how I was on Uncut Gems. I hear that all the time, but I don’t care … because the girls love it. The girls and the gays love it!”

Fox revealed she’s been on a mission to reject expectations, specifically when it comes to her looks.

“Whether I was realizing it or not, I think my appearance is very much to please the male gaze in a way, and then something happened, I don’t know if it was motherhood or being thrust into the public eye. I was just like, ‘I don’t want to uphold this anymore.’ I want to dress for the girls, and that’s really who I am.”

Fox opens up further about her journey of self-discovery in her new memoir, Down the Drain, which also includes revelations about abusive relationships, miscarriages, arrests and friendships. Fox also dishes on what it was like to date Kanye West. She alleges that he was controlling of her style, leaked pictures of them to the press and made her feel like “his little puppet.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline Forming a bond in an unexpected place. Nearly one year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, the musician publicly moved on with Julia Fox. West, who married Kardashian in 2014, was linked to Irina Shayk and model Vinetria before he celebrated New Year’s Eve with Fox. The Gotham Awards nominee, for her […]

In her book, Fox claims that West, 46, exhibited controlling behavior around her wardrobe from the very beginning. After their first date, the rapper allegedly had clothes delivered to her hotel room, all resembling tight black jumpsuits. By their third date, a stylist suggested alternative outfits in a restaurant bathroom.

“His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes. I can’t shake off the uncomfortable feeling,” Fox wrote.