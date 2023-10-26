Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke looked refined and aligned at the Room to Grow 25th anniversary gala in New York City.

The mother-daughter duo graced the Wednesday, October 25, blue carpet in coordinated all-black ensembles. Thurman, 53, opted for a timeless black dress that featured a subtle but sexy thigh-high slit. She teamed the garment with a cape coat and pointed-toe heels. The Kill Bill star accessorized with dangling earrings and a classic envelope clutch.

Hawke, 25, for her part, looked elegant in a silk jacket adorned with gold buttons, which she teamed with straight-leg trousers and glossy pumps. The Stranger Things actress complemented the two-piece with Parada’s Arqué leather shoulder bag that is equipped with a curved silhouette. (Hawke is one of Prada’s many A-list ambassadors, recently starring in the fashion house’s 2023 holiday campaign alongside Damson Idris and Louis Partridge.)

Both Thurman and Hawke finished their looks with sleek hairstyles. Hawke donned a pulled-back bun as Thurman sported a high ponytail.

At the event — which supports families living in low-income circumstances in New York and Boston, a mission Thurman has championed for over 25 years — the actresses looked as happy as ever with Hawke even taking a moment to snap photos of her famous mom. Photographers captured the sweet moment, which saw Thurman beaming as Hawke stepped back to get the right angle.

Thurman shares Maya and son Levon Hawke, 21, with ex-husband and actor Ethan Hawke. The former couple wed in May 1998 and split in August 2005.

Related: Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s Son Levon Looks All Grown Up at 21 While Walking t... Mother-son date! Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s 21-year-old son, Levon Thurman-Hawke, looked all grown up while walking the red carpet with his mom at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony. The Crowded Room actor looked dapper in a dark-colored, double-breasted suit at the festival’s Tuesday, May 16, kickoff. Thurman, 53, for her part, turned heads […]

In addition to Stranger Things, Maya has followed in her parents footsteps with Do Revenge and Netflix’s limited series Fear Street.

Thurman previously opened up about Maya breaking into Hollywood, telling Access in February 2022, “It’s a complicated career.”

Thurman continued, “She’s a sensitive person. Any protective parent would be anxious for their child to go into the public arena, not because they want to be in the public arena, but because they’re so creative. You just wish they’d find any other way to be creative.”

Despite her apprehension, Thurman is proud of Maya’s success.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“She’s, in the end, such a brilliant actress,” she said “Obviously, there’s nothing else that she would have ever done. … Her talent was so big. It’s what she had to do.”

Ethan, 52, echoed similar sentiments in January 2020. “It’s one of the great honors of my life,” he told ET. “It’s shocking. I knew when she was a kid that she was — I felt that she was an artist really young and I have a feeling that she’s … she’s a substantive human being. And it keeps my life interesting and exciting to try to be the person that she wants me to be.”