Mother-son date! Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s 21-year-old son, Levon Thurman-Hawke, looked all grown up while walking the red carpet with his mom at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony.

The Crowded Room actor looked dapper in a dark-colored, double-breasted suit at the festival’s Tuesday, May 16, kickoff. Thurman, 53, for her part, turned heads in a pale pink Christian Dior gown with a large red overcoat that sat loosely on her shoulders and trailed behind her. The Kill Bill star completed the look with a maroon Chopard chocker necklace and an elegant updo.

In addition to Levon, the Golden Globe winner shares daughter Maya Hawke, 24, with the Dead Poets Society actor, 52, to whom she was married from 1998 to 2005. The exes have both welcomed children since their split; Thurman shares daughter Luna, 10, with former partner Arpad Busson and Ethan shares daughters Clementine, 15, and Indiana, 12, with wife Ryan Shawhughes, whom he wed in 2008.

Shortly after appearing on the red carpet, the Pulp Fiction actress took the stage to present Michael Douglas with the Palme d’Or award. Thurman’s eldest daughter is also set to make an appearance at the festival at some point for her role in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City.

Ethan previously gushed about Maya’s acting success while talking to reporters after a January 2020 Television Critics Association panel.

“It’s one of the great honors of my life,” he said of watching his daughter thrive in her chosen path, per Entertainment Tonight. “It’s shocking. I knew when she was a kid that she was — I felt that she was an artist really young and I have a feeling that she’s … she’s a substantive human being. And it keeps my life interesting and exciting to [see her] try to be the person that she wants me to be.”

Levon, for his part, has a number of forthcoming acting projects, including “P—y Island,” directed by Zoë Kravitz. In March, the New York native shared an Instagram photo of a script for his upcoming film The Thicket.

“So crazy excited for this one!!!” he wrote in the caption. The actor’s appearance at Cannes isn’t the first time he’s attended high profile events with his mom. In January 2020, Levon accompanied Thurman to the Dior Spring 2020 haute couture show in Paris. He shared a series of photos from the trip via Instagram at the time, writing, “Mama and mi in Paris” in the caption.

