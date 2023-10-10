Julia Fox’s first outing with Kanye West was a memorable one — but for a not-so-sanitary reason.

Fox, 33, opened up about her whirlwind relationship with the rapper, 46, in her new memoir, Down the Drain, which was released on Tuesday, October 10. After the two connected via phone calls and texts through a mutual friend, Fox and West — whom she refers to as “the artist” in the book — officially met at a 2021 New Year’s Eve Party in Miami.

Noting that he hugged her upon connecting in person, Fox wrote, per Page Six, that West’s hands began “scanning the folds of my body” as she kissed him. Sensing it was “the beginning of something truly special,” the pair stepped outside of the club to chat — when West pulled down his pants.

“The artist starts peeing on the wall and I quickly jump in front of him” Fox claimed, after which she proceeded to yell, “‘You better not take any pictures!’” at bystanders. “Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately,” she added.

According to Fox, they followed up their time at the New Year’s club celebration by attending another party at a “famous rapper’s house on Star Island,” where she was told to stop dancing by one of West’s friends.

Fox and West’s short-lived romance made waves in early 2022 as the musician was in the middle of his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The exes’ divorce was finalized in November of that year.

Throughout her brief relationship with West, Fox shut down claims that their romance was merely a PR stunt amid his divorce from Kardashian, 42. “There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup,” she said during a January 2022 episode of the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast. “I personally don’t. Listen, for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better.”

In her book, however, the Uncut Gems actress revealed she began to question West’s feelings after he began controlling her style, allegedly leaked photos of their dates and asked her and her friends to sign an NDA, which they refused.

“We do as we’re told and awkwardly throw our arms up and scream for joy as he stands off in the background, looking on with pride,” she wrote. “As we pose like puppets, I question his true intentions, feeling that this grand gesture is nothing more than a publicity stunt.”

The two broke up in February 2022 after less than two months of dating.

Among her memoir’s many revelations, Fox revealed that West once offered to have her get a “boob job” while they were playing a game of Uno. Last month, she teased that the book would contain six pages about West, telling E! News at the time, “I feel like I went very lightly on it. I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past.”

Us Weekly has reached out to West’s reps for comment.