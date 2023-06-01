NDA before the PDA! Stars like Raven-Symoné, Jack Harlow and more have admitted to making their potential dates sign a nondisclosure agreement.

The That’s So Raven alum — who kickstarted her acting career on The Cosby Show when she was just 3 years old — made headlines in May 2023 when she revealed that she “had to get people to sign NDAs” in virtually “all of my relationships.” Even her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, had to sign the paperwork two months into their romance.

“It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s just very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that,” the Cheetah Girls star explained of the idea of getting a partner to sign an NDA on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. Symoné revealed that she usually requested a signature “before naughty time comes.”

As for when she asked Pearman-Maday — whom the Disney Channel alum has been married to since 2020 — it happened in New York at Symoné’s mom’s insistence. “I sit her down and was like, ‘I have to ask you something. Will you sign this paperwork?’” the actress — who admitted she was “really reluctant” to ask — recalled. “She was like, ‘No!’ I was like ‘Please … just make this stress go away for me, please.’”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Pearman-Maday, who grew up in the industry, ultimately decided to pen the paperwork. “We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all, but we also understood that we live in Hollywood,’” Symoné explained, adding: “She knows who she is. So she did it. But she’s also proven to me beyond the three pages.”

Two years prior, Harlow revealed that getting his potential partners to sign an NDA is “a real thing.”

“I talked about it on my album; it’s my NDA record,” the Grammy winner told GQ Hype in 2021 about his song “21C/Delta.” “The lyrics go: ‘First name, last name, date of birth / make a bad bitch sign the paperwork.’”

The rapper clarified that he asks his female friends to sign an NDA “just to hang out.”

“And that’s solely to establish the idea that, ‘Hey, my texts aren’t meant for your friends.’ Our time together is for us,” Harlow elaborated. “And I present it, like, ‘Hey, listen, if you don’t want to sign this you don’t have to. This is a unique situation. And if you don’t want to do it that’s totally fine, but this is what needs to happen for us to be able to hang out. I just want us to hang out; I don’t want this to be a thing on the internet.’”

Keep scrolling to see stars who require their dates to sign NDAs: