Farrah Abraham is opening up about the beginning of her relationship with her new beau.

The former Teen Mom star, 32, debuted her boyfriend via an Instagram video this week, alongside clips of the pair on vacation in Turks and Caicos. While the romance recently began, Abraham revealed to TMZ on Tuesday, November 28, that the pair met via OnlyFans in 2021. (The social media platform allows users to share uncensored content with subscribers who pay a fee.)

Following first being introduced on OF, Abraham and her now-boyfriend matched via a dating app after she spent three months working with a dating and relationship coach. The two became official in late September, and she revealed she made him sign a non-disclosure agreement.

While the reality star didn’t reveal the identity of her new man, she shared a few key details about him: they’re close in age and he works in tech, business sales and marketing. He’s also sober, and the pair are “inspiring each other” and strengthen their connection via meditation, swimming and travel.

After the two became official, he purchased a second home near Abraham and her 14-year-old daughter, Sophia. Abraham plans to introduce him to her family during winter break.

Abraham took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a screenshot of the TMZ article, alongside a caption that read: “I wonder what @tracecyrus thinks about this.” (In August, Abraham clapped back at Miley Cyrus’ brother, Trace Cyrus, who posted a rant about girls who do OnlyFans, writing they “have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals.”)

The news comes one month after Abraham was sentenced to 18 months of probation nearly two years after she allegedly assaulted a security guard in Los Angeles. Abraham also must complete 40 hours of community service. Abraham, for her part, claimed the security guard “battered and assaulted her.”

This is not the first time Abraham has made headlines for accusing someone of assault. In April 2021, she allegedly filed a police report that then-Windsor, California mayor, Dominic Foppoli, sexually assaulted her one month prior. Foppoli, for his part, denied the allegations. (He was also accused by eight more women and resigned later that year.)

Abraham has had her fair share of ups and downs since making her reality TV debut in 2009. In April 2019, she spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the “biggest challenge” she’s faced as a single mom. (Abraham shares her daughter with late boyfriend Derek Underwood, who died in a car accident before Abraham first premiered on 16 and Pregnant.)

“Throughout the year, I’m probably gone, like, two months out of the year away from her, if not more,” she told Us at the time. “Even though we’re always together it seems, I still wish I could spend more time with her, and I think quality time is good right now.”