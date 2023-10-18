Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has been sentenced nearly two years after she allegedly assaulted a security guard in Los Angeles.

While Abraham, 32, avoided jail time in the incident — in which she allegedly slapped a security guard outside of the Grandmaster Records restaurant in Hollywood in January 2022 — she was sentenced to 18 months probation on Tuesday, October 17, according to court records viewed by Us Weekly. (In Touch Weekly initially broke the story.) She must also complete 40 hours of community service.

“CALIFORNIA NEEDS LAW REFORM & SAFETY SHOULD BE TOP PRIORITY!” the former MTV personality commented on In Touch’s Instagram post on Wednesday, October 18. She also shared the publication’s article via her Instagram Stories with an eye-rolling emoji.

Following the alleged altercation in January 2022, Abraham was placed in a citizen’s arrest and was booked and released the same day. Six months later, she was charged with battery on an officer.

Abraham, for her part, claimed at the time that it was the security guard who “battered and assaulted” her, she wrote via her Instagram Story.

“The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me,” she added to a second Instagram Story. “The only one out of three. Woman abuse must stop.”

The alleged altercation was not the first time Abraham publicly accused someone of assault. In April 2021, she reportedly filed a police report stating that Dominic Foppol, a then-California mayor, sexually assaulted her one month prior. Foppo, who denied all allegations — he was also accused by eight more women — resigned later that year. Six years earlier, she claimed she was raped by porn star James Deen.

Abraham — who quit Teen Mom in 2018 after producers gave her an ultimatum: continue with her adult entertainment career or leave the network — has been involved in her fair share of controversies over the years. In addition to her porn career, highly criticized treatment of the Teen Mom crew and more, she has frequently made headlines for her parenting decisions. (Abraham shares daughter Sophia, 14, with late boyfriend Derek Underwood.)

In 2019, Abraham came under fire after posting a Snapchat video of her and Sophia — then 9 — dancing in their underwear.

“I know my daughter and I are living our best lives wearing Calvin Kleins,” she told TMZ after social media users lashed out at her for her decision to share the clip. She also noted that it wasn’t inappropriate content since the two were in a fitting room at Nordstrom and not in public.