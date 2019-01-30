Farrah Abraham sees no problem in sharing a video of her daughter, Sophia, dancing in her underwear on Snapchat — even if her followers do!

The Ex on the Beach star, 27, posted footage of her 9-year-old wearing makeup earlier this week, but the cosmetics didn’t cause the controversy that followed. Sophia’s top and undergarments left social media users riled up, and Abraham defended her child’s outfit to TMZ.

“I know my daughter and I are living our best lives wearing Calvin Kleins,” she told the outlet. The reality star added that the clip wasn’t inappropriate since Sophia was in a public fitting area in an NYC Nordstrom.

Abraham’s clapback comes after Twitter users slammed the video. “Letting your child wear a 2 piece bathing suit AT A POOL or the BEACH is totally different than them posing in a bra and underwear,” one wrote on Tuesday, January 29. “I feel like she has let and encouraged her daughter to grow up WAY to fast!!! I don’t know why ANYONE would think this is okay!”

This isn’t the first time the Teen Mom OG alum has been bashed for her parenting skills. Sophia often wears makeup, which is why Abraham was called into her child’s elementary school in 2016.

“I said to them — and I proved my point because then the principal switched schools — I go, ‘Well then you should take off your makeup. If you don’t want little girls coming to school with makeup then don’t wear makeup,'” the MTV personality told Us Weekly at the time. “And then ever since I’ve seen that principal she hasn’t had makeup on her face.”

The Love Through Limelight author welcomed Sophia in 2009 with her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood, when she was 17.

Abraham posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram earlier this month, writing, “As Mom I’m truly the luckiest #10yearchallenge. I have Known this amazing, wonderful, smart, talented, beautiful & God loving child for 10 years. @sophialabraham has helped me be the best me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!