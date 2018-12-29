Honoring his memory. Farrah Abraham shared an emotional tribute to her daughter Sophia’s late father, Derek Underwood, on the 10th anniversary of his death.

“These last couple of days have been some of the best days in my life, today is the 10th Anniversary of Sophia’s Father, Derek Underwood, the love of my life’s car accident 12/28/2008 that changed my life forever,” the Teen Mom OG alum, 27, wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 28. “Seeing Sophia spend the night at her dads parents house on the 10th anniversary fills me with joy.”

The reality star went on to explain the difficulties she faced after Underwood’s death. “I can’t believe I even lived to see this day as I never thought I would get through the sadness, suicidal thoughts, depression, anxiety and hardships of loosing [sic] someone I loved this much who I thought I would be with today,” she continued. “Today marks a new decade with the family and loved ones who held through this decade and now were filled with love, gratefulness, and confidence that we are blessed with the best angel of Derek watching over us, this new decade, new year will be one of our best and I’m so thankful and feeling so happy.”

She concluded with a sweet message directed at her late ex: “Thank you Derek for watching over us all & showing me to live my best life with our daughter like it could be our last. So much love.”

Abraham also included several photos of herself, Sophia, 9, and more family members visiting Underwood’s grave, which was covered with flowers and balloons, in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

In addition, the Ex on the Beach star posted photos of her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram Story.

“As far as I can see, grief will never truly end,” a message shared by Abraham on her Instagram Story read. “It may become softer over time, more gentle, and some days will feel sharp. But grief will last as long as love does — forever. It’s simply the way the absence of your loved one manifests in your heart. A deep longing, accompanied by the deepest love. Some days, the heavy fog may return, and the next day, it may recede, once again. It’s all an ebb and flow, a constant dance of sorrow and joy, pain and sweet love.”

Underwood was killed in a car crash at age 18 two months before Sophia was born.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!