Farrah Abraham is feeling herself! The MTV alum showed up solo to the Maxim Hot 100 event at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 21 — but that was just fine by her. In fact, as she told Us Weekly, if she did have a partner, he’d be a carbon copy of the adult entertainer!

“Look, if I could find a clone of me in a man, I’d date him,” she said. “Yes.”

The Teen Mom OG vet, 27, admitted she was feeling particularly confident in her gold body-con minidress: “I’m feeling sexy. I’m feeling really sexy tonight,” she quipped. “I’m wearing Fashion Nova, and I’m feeling really hot.”

Still, the former TV personality, who split from stuntman Aden Shey just one week after confirming their relationship in March, says a man doesn’t need to be a smooth talker to woo her. “I don’t even like pick-up lines,” she said. “I think recently, a guy just like invited me and my daughter to go like boogie board or do something, and it turned out to be an amazing day … We met in person, actually at one of our agencies I work with. I didn’t know him. He didn’t know me. It was just like, OK, let’s just like meet up and go out. And it was just very nice. So we loved it.”

There’s no word on whether Abraham will see her mystery man again, but in the meantime, she has another steady date for red carpet events — her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, who accompanied the reality star to the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. “I didn’t think it was appropriate for Miss Sophia to be here,” she laughed, adding, “Look, I think my daughter’s gorgeous. I think she’s blessed. God’s given her beauty. But this is for adults.”

With additional reporting by Taylor Ferber

