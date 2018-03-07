Over and out. Farrah Abraham and stuntman Aden Stay have called it quits after a brief romance, Us Weekly can confirm.

“I need to watch who I date as many men target me for my success,” the Teen Mom OG star, 26, said in a statement to Us on Wednesday, March 7. “I’m focused on work right now, between TV and film projects. I wish him well but I’m not rushing into relationships. I take my time to do it right for myself and for my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”

Radar Online was the first to report the breakup.

Us Weekly broke the news on Thursday, March 1, that Abraham and Stay were seeing each other. “Aden is amazing. I’m a lucky woman and I feel blessed,” the reality star gushed at the time. “We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.”

Abraham, who was first seen with Stay on a lunch date in Los Angeles late last month, added: “I love that he’s Hawaiian, an amazing father, business entrepreneur and we have many similarities. I can’t say enough great things about him. I’m a lucky woman.”

The businessman previously dated Rebel Wilson and has two daughters from a past relationship. Meanwhile, Abraham previously dated Simon Saran for two years before splitting in April 2017. “Status is single and I’m super happy to be Farrah again,” the MTV star told Us at the time. “I just think I deserve somebody who is … like myself and maybe that’s an entrepreneur or whatever. That’s all I’m really look for — no drama, honest and has some integrity and I think that’s great.”

Abraham and Saran showcased their romance on Teen Mom OG. He was the TV star’s first serious relationship since her high school ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood, tragically died in a car crash two months before their daughter Sophia, now 9, was born.

