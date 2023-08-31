Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus didn’t hold back while sharing his thoughts about OnlyFans creators in a bizarre post.

“There’s so many girls that do Only Fans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals. They will try and call those men insecure for having standards,” Trace, 34, began a lengthy post shared via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, August 30. (OnlyFans is a social media platform which allows users to share uncensored content with subscribers who pay a fee.)

Trace continued: “They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content that they are willing to pay for it is a desperate loser. A lot of successful guys will sleep with those girls but they don’t want to wife them.”

The musician then claimed that he sees a lot of OnlyFans creators “saying they can’t get a serious relationship,” which he chalked up to prospective partners seeing their “value” as “strictly for sex” and not being able to envision them as “a future wife, mother, or loyal partner.”

Although Trace said that he knows “some amazing girls that are genuinely good people” who use the platform, he said that he finds “this independent mindset of not needing a man” to be an “extremely toxic” road to “a very lonely future.”

He wrapped up the controversial post by writing: “Having a good man and a family will bring you more happiness in old age than OF ever could.”

Trace’s post quickly drew backlash from Teen Mom alum and adult entertainment actress Farrah Abraham. Abraham, 32, shared a screenshot of the rant via her Instagram Story on Wednesday and lamented about the double standards within the industry.

“Yet men have OF accounts with marriage, family etc. SO CAN WOMAN,” she wrote alongside the screenshot. “Balance & brand is real … forget limited insecure mindsets @tracecyrus.”

Trace was unbothered by Abraham’s response and shared a screenshot of her remarks via his own Instagram Story on Wednesday. “I’ve been defeated 😔. The most intelligent woman of this generation has put me in check,” he wrote. “I retract my original statement. Every woman in the world should have an Only Fans.”

After some Instagram users apparently failed to grasp the sarcasm in his post, Trace railed against people with “absolutely zero common sense” in a subsequent story. “I could be completely blatantly sarcastic and people have no f—king idea,” he said in a video. “First people were freaking out because I was condemning Only Fans, now I have people in my DMs freaking out because I said every woman in the world should have one. How could you take that statement literally?”

Trace also shared Abraham’s comments via X, writing, “Ladies your savior has come to your rescue.”

In addition to speaking out against Trace’s characterization of adult content creators, Abraham pointed out last month that several Teen Mom stars have joined OnlyFans with no consequences while she was fired from the MTV show in 2017 because of her work in the adult entertainment industry.

“I have to say, aren’t these the same Teen Moms who said I was going into adult entertainment?” she wrote via her Instagram Story in July. “The funnier thing is, I’ve never changed who I was. They’re on the same platforms that I’m on. Yet I was the only one who got fired.”

She continued: “In the end, we’re all adults and we can be on adult platforms, right? So, I don’t know, maybe all the Teen Moms are switching to porn and they’re all porn stars, but I remain the same.”

Abraham didn’t name names, but Teen Mom personalities including Tyler Baltierra, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline have all made profiles on the platform.