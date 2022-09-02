A fairy tale ending. After keeping the news quiet for two months, Teen Mom star Jade Cline revealed that she and boyfriend Sean Austin got engaged in July.

“Our happily ever after has just begun,” the reality TV personality, 25, wrote via TikTok on Thursday,September 1, alongside a video from the proposal. “So glad we [can finally] share this! I’ll be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and I’m so proud of where we are. Love always prevails.”

The Indiana native’s post comes just hours after MTV released the first trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which featured a short clip of Austin proposing. “We have been engaged since the first week of July but we were waiting [to share the news] because we also didn’t want to ruin the clip for the new season,” Cline told a fan via her Instagram Story later that day.

She added that she and Austin — who welcomed daughter Kloie in 2017 — had already begun planning for the big day. “We are already locked in our venue. S–t is getting real LOL,” Cline wrote. “[We want it to be] super elegant but def [have] October vibes.”

Two years after Cline gave birth to their daughter, she and Austin broke up amid his substance abuse issues. In March, he confirmed during an Instagram Live that he checked in to treatment for his addiction the year prior.

“That’s who I need to find at the end of the day … and come to terms with things that I haven’t come to terms with,” he said at the time. “[I had to] get s–t of my chest that I didn’t know I needed to get off my chest and unbury everything that I’ve had buried for so long.”

Later that month, Cline revealed that she and Austin had rekindled their romance after he returned from treatment. “The journey we have shared has brought us so close. I’m so happy and proud of you,” the Teen Mom star wrote via Instagram in March. “You are a phenomenal man and father. You have grown immensely Over the years and so many people are rooting for you. Sharing this journey in front of the world shows your strength, dedication, and resilience.”

She continued: “Proud to have stood by you, I always knew who you were. Glad everyone else can see it now. I love you.”