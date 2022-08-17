The baby mama drama continues! The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 have combined forces into one supershow: Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

The latest spinoff of the franchise — which is set to premiere Tuesday, September 6 on MTV — features four of the original Teen Mom cast members: TMOG’s Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) and Maci McKinney (née Bookout) and TM2’s Leah Messer. The MTV vets will be joined by their respective costars and relative newcomers Cheyenne Floyd (who joined OG in 2018), Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones (who joined the cast of TM2 in 2017, 2019 and 2021, respectively, though all three starred on previous Teen Mom spinoffs prior).

Next Chapter was first announced in May, while the official trailer dropped in August.

“You were there when they first became moms,” the teaser begins, the narration over a series of throwback clips of the girls. “Now be there as they turn the next page — together.”

The one-minute trailer then gives fans their first glimpse at what they can expect this season. Each cast member celebrates happy moments with their kids, from birthdays to new babies to graduations, while also enjoying a girls-only getaway.

Leah’s relationship with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley gets more serious — as does Jade’s with longtime partner Sean Austin — while Ashley struggles in her romance with Bar Smith and Cheyenne hits her breaking point in an outburst while on a getaway with the other girls.

While Amber’s segment with son James and ex Andrew Glennon appears joyful, her ensuing custody battle and drama with Andrew will most likely play out during the 15 episodes of the show. Briana, for her part, looks forlorn as tears stream down her face while the voiceover booms, “The setbacks are tougher than ever.”

However, the most dramatic moment of all plays out when former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans — who was fired from the series in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed their dog — appears on the scene, in what was presumably the moment she arrived at Briana’s legal victory party in May. (After former TM2 star Kailyn Lowry’s defamation lawsuit against Briana was dismissed in April, the Florida native threw a party in celebration.)

