Celebrating in style! After a judge dismissed Kailyn Lowry’s defamation lawsuit against Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus, the Teen Mom 3 alum was over the moon with the outcome.

“Wanted to say thank you to everyone who came to my party,” Briana, 27, captioned a Sunday, May 15, Instagram Story post. “It was such a blast! I am truly blessed to have y’all in my circle! Loyalty is everything ♥️.”

One day earlier, the Florida native invited her loved ones — including fellow Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans — to celebrate the court victory. The attendees showed off their best dance movies and drank shots out of syringes to toast Briana’s win. Matching the event theme, the décor — including oodles of balloons and dessert trays — all coordinated in light pink hues.

“@_brianadejesus knows how to throw a party 🎉,” Jenelle, 30, captioned an Instagram Story video on Saturday, May 14, showing off pink cupcakes and macarons on a shelf next to “Bye” and “Hoe” signs.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the 30-year-old “Coffee Convos” podcast host’s defamation suit was dismissed in Briana’s favor.

“I won,” Briana — who shares daughter Nova, 10, with Devoin Austin II and daughter Stella, 4, with Luis Hernandez — wrote in a statement to Celebuzz on April 18. “Alexa play ‘bitch better have my money!’”

While Kailyn was not at Briana’s Saturday festivities, she had a more solemn reaction to the court decision.

“While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me is still not true,” the Pride Over Pity author wrote via Instagram Story at the time. “I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can focus my energy solely on my boys and my future business endeavors.”

Kailyn previously alleged in her court complaint that Briana falsely accused her of physically assaulting Chris Lopez and breaking into his home. Kailyn — who shares her youngest sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 20 months, with Chris, 28 — was arrested amid the incident before the charges were eventually dropped.

The bad blood between the two MTV personalities began when Briana started dating Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin — with whom Kailyn shares son Lincoln, 8. With Briana’s relationship with Javi, 29, only lasted a few months, the ladies’ feud escalated as they both filmed Teen Mom 2 and its resulting reunion specials.

“It was a little shocking,” the Pennsylvania native — who also shares son Isaac, 12, with ex Jo Rivera — exclusively told Us in August 2018 of their season 8 reunion fight. “I mean, nothing happened in the room when we were alone, and then the explosion on stage, and throwing things, and, I mean … it was just a mess.”

She continued at the time: “There is no friendship. I don’t know that there will ever be a friendship, but, it’s done, it’s over with, and I’m just hoping it stays that way. We haven’t talked at all, but I think we both kind of moved on and put it behind us, I can’t speak for her, but for me, I just don’t care.”

