Following the airing of Teen Mom 2‘s “Behind the Screams” episode, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus took to Twitter to share their perspectives on their explosive fight — and they didn’t mince their words.

The reality stars got into a heated argument ahead of taping the MTV special, revolving around a social media post by DeJesus — who briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin — alleging the Love is Bubblegum author was physically abused by the father of her third child in front of her sons Isaac, Lincoln and Lux. During the episode, both of the TV personalities were asked by producers to talk things out before going on stage to film an “Unseen Moments” special — a move Lowry found to be calculated, which she addressed on Twitter.

“The producers encouraged me to text briana to meet up prior to that scene with Chelsea. … Came outta left field with the higher ups are asking if you would be willing to talk to her + added their own suggestions,” the Coffee Convos podcast host, 26, explained in several tweets on Monday, August 6. “They really make it look like it was my idea to ask her to talk.”

After their attempt at a peaceful and private chat failed, DeJesus, 24, later aggressively approached Lowry when walking onstage to film, which resulted in screaming, cursing and Lowry getting attacked from behind by DeJesus’ sister, Brittany. “I also texted 3 producers on set and said don’t put them behind me on the couch,” Lowry tweeted.

DeJesus explained her side of the story in since-deleted tweets. “This whole situation would of never happened if ppl minded their business on who I was f—king. Also I wasn’t scared, I popped off in front of cameras cause I was tired of things being done secretly and ppl playing the victim,” the Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn alum wrote. “I saw plenty of msgs in Javi’s phone of a certain someone talking about me and my family. U can’t point fingers if ur hands are just as dirty.”

“There’s a difference between talking about the person you have a problem with, and then extending it to their kids and significant others and family,” Lowry reasoned. “Defending yourself isn’t talking about my kids or my parents.”

The Hustle and Heart author and DeJesus weren’t the one ones who shared their perspectives with fans. Chelsea Houska — who is pregnant with her third child — was seen expressing her concern about filming due to heightened emotions earlier in the episode. “I already watched tonight’s episode earlier and it made me feel so sick to my stomach that I was even around any type of physical altercation while pregnant. Unfortunately, I put too much trust into people that I thought were looking out for my best interest and safety,” she wrote on Twitter. “Looking back…I wish I would’ve listened to my gut feeling and not have gone to filming that day at all.”

Houska’s father, Randy Houska, shared his disappointment with MTV for letting things go as far as they did. “The fact that @mtv higher ups said they would not let happen exactly what did happen … was ridiculous,” he wrote. “I firmly believe it was all set up with Brianna ahead of time to flip out like that.”

“Exactly what @ChelseaHouska predicted would happen and @mtv promised would not happened. There should have been severe consequences,” he added.

Brittany also spoke out about her role in the brawl, admitting it wasn’t her “proudest moment,” writing, “Say or think what you want but at the end of the day I would do anything to defend my family and friends… point blank idc.”

As for the rest of the show’s stars, Leah Messer showed her support for Lowry by tweeting “I love you!” while Jenelle Evans skipped the reunion taping after her husband David was fired for making homophobic remarks. The 26-year-old filmed her segment separately.

