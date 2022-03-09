Perfectly content. Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has been going strong with boyfriend Jaylan Mobley since August 2021 — and the mom of three opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her thoughts on their future together.

“I just wanna continue getting to know each other. I think that with time, we’ll see if that’s something,” the 29-year-old exclusively told Us.

The West Virginia native got candid with Us, revealing her fears about a potential marriage changing her relationship with the U.S. Army cyber officer, 26.

“For me, I don’t think marriage should change anything. I think it has in the past for me. And I’ve been like, ‘What did I do?’” she told Us on Tuesday, March 8. “I think it’s scary. Like, we put a label on it, and it should go one way or the other. And I’m like, ‘That scares me a little bit.’ It does. It’s a huge commitment.”

Messer has been married twice: first to Corey Simms from October 2010 to June 2011, with whom she shares 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, then to Jeremy Calvert from April 2012 to June 2015, with whom she shares daughter Addie, 9.

As for having more children in the future, the reality star isn’t ruling out the possibility.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” she revealed to Us, emphasizing, “I really don’t know.”

Messer and Mobley first met at an ESPN and Army event in September 2020 — a moment captured on camera — and one that the Hope, Grace and Faith author seemed to hint that fans will be seeing on Teen Mom 2’s eleventh season.

“You’re gonna see the origin of my relationship with Jaylan, which is exciting,” she gushed. “A lot of fun and exciting things happened with that. Getting to meet his family, him meeting my family and definitely meeting the girls.”

The MTV personality and former NASA employee went Instagram official in September 2021, a year after first meeting, and Mobley made his first on-camera appearance the following February on Teen Mom Family Reunion. Prior to filming, however, Messer wanted to make sure that she and her boyfriend “had a solid foundation.”

“I think being less guarded myself and getting to know Jaylan personally allowed me to just trust him a little bit more and trust his intentions and really see the potential that we had have together,” she explained to Us. “And I think that’s why I opened up my life to him. I think [being in the public eye] is a lot of pressure on your relationship. So at the end of the day, I just wanted to get to know him a lot more before introducing him to my kids, my family, and the cameras.”

Ali, Aleeah, and Addie all adore Mobley, and Messer revealed to Us that they witness just how happy their mom is, too.

“I’ve been lying to you if I said we didn’t have days where … things come up, but I think it’s how we communicate and listen to each other that makes everything so different from any relationship I’ve ever been in, in the past,” she explained. “And the kids see that, they see the love.”

In fact, Messer recalled, “[A few] days ago, Addie was like, ‘Mom, why do you guys act like you just started dating? You guys have been dating for a while now.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s what I want y’all to see.’”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

