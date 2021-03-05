All done? Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer isn’t sure she wants more kids in the future, she told Us Weekly exclusively, but has been changed for the better thanks to twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 11, and daughter Adalynn, 8.

“I don’t know where I’d be without them,” she said of her daughters while promoting the audiobook release of her book Hope, Grace & Faith. As for little ones down the line, Leah hasn’t yet decided. “Listen, if I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in!”

The West Virginia native added, “I don’t know. Whatever’s meant to be will happen.”

Messer isn’t in a rush to get back on the dating scene after two divorces and a relationship with Jason Jordan in 2019 that didn’t work out. She hasn’t closed the door, however. The MTV personality noted that she’s “excited for that chapter when it comes” and she knows exactly what she’s looking for.

“I definitely want someone that’s compassionate and empathetic,” she explained. “A hard worker [that] has a good career path for themselves. It’s just a few things. And I also want to be able to take time apart from each other and it not be, like, a conflict. Like, you have your thing, I have my thing.”

In the meantime, Messer is focused on her family, coparenting with exes Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert and will continue to appear on MTV’s Teen Mom 2. During season 10 of the show, she got candid about her personal struggles with addiction and anxiety.

Speaking with Us in August 2020, Messer said she plans to let her daughters watch the show one day to avoid making her “same mistakes.” She noted, however, that they’re still too young to tune in at this point.

“Some of it I just don’t think that they should watch until they’re like 14 or 15, maybe 13,” the 16 and Pregnant alum said at the time. “But they’re going into middle school. I think that being open with my daughters about things moving forward will hopefully prevent them from making the same mistakes. And that was the entire purpose of the show.”

Messer does “sometimes” let the girls sneak a peek at the show when it’s on, but told Us it “depends” what happens during a given episode. “I’d have to watch the episode and speak about it and then go from there,” she said.

With reporting by Diana Cooper