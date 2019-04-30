Single again! After months of dating, Leah Messer finally decided to throw in the towel with Jason Jordan during the Monday, April 29, Teen Mom 2 episode. Things haven’t been going well between them for some time, and although she admitted she’s been avoiding bringing it up on camera, she’s finally ready to talk about it.

While catching up with her producer, Brendan, she laid it all out there: She and Jason are over. In her words, it just wasn’t “right.”

“We’ve had a lot of disagreements lately with parenting, and he gets openly angry,” Leah explained. “He doesn’t hit, he just gets upset and takes it out on everyone. I feel like there was always an expectation that I could never meet. What I did was never enough.”

Finally, she’d had it when they got into an argument about Leah’s dog being in his garage, and he told her to leave. For her, that was the last straw, even though Jason said he wanted to work on things one more time. “I really feel like I was in such a great place. I was ready to put my all into a relationship, it just wasn’t the right person,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jason wasn’t ready for it to be over. He showed up at Leah’s house, wanting to get back together and later called her sister, telling her that he loves Leah and wants to do relationship counseling.

Advice From Amber

Fresh off the drama they both had with Jenelle Evans, Amber Portwood joined Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast as a guest. They were happy to see each other but didn’t waste much time getting down to business as they recorded the podcast, talking about how hard it is to be on the same show with someone they can’t get along with — something Amber was all too familiar with after her own drama with Farrah Abraham on OG.

Before Amber left, Kail took the opportunity to catch her up on the child support drama she had going on with Jo Rivera and revealed that Jo hasn’t kept his word in signing a contract that he’d drop his request for child support if she paid him back for the checks he’d already sent her.

“I would hope that you guys can stay out of court,” Amber said, urging Kail to get Jo to put his promises in writing as soon as possible.

After meeting with her lawyer, Kail and Jo signed an agreement that said Jo would drop his case after she writes him a check; the agreement was accepted by the court.

“I’m just glad it’s over,” Kail said after she wrote Jo the check.

Jenelle’s Trip Ended Before It Began

The MTV cameras are still unable to film Jenelle in her hometown, so instead, they met at a restaurant. Jenelle wanted to take Jace on a mother/son trip to Kentucky, just the two of them, so they could spend one-on-one time together, but she hadn’t told David Eason.

When she did bring it up, he insisted on joining them, saying that he wanted to visit family of his in Kentucky. That meant that MTV couldn’t film the trip, either, which Jenelle said put her in an “uncomfortable” position. In turn, that added strain on her marriage.’

No word on how the trip went — or if it even happened — but once again, Jenelle was unable to appear on much of the episode, seemingly thanks to David’s influence.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!