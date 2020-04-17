Not holding back. In an exclusive video interview with Us Weekly, Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer tells all about what the cameras don’t see on a day-to-day basis — specifically with those she’s closest to.

Messer, 27, has an interesting relationship with her first husband, Corey Simms, with whom she shares 10-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, and second husband Jeremy Calvert, the father to her 7-year-old daughter, Adalynn.

Simms, 30, married Miranda Patterson in 2013, two years after his split from Messer and the pair share 4-year-old daughter Remi.

“The coparenting with Corey and his wife has been going great. Even being in quarantine — we haven’t been going out as much because of Ali — so we’ve kind of stayed away from grocery stores and things like that. And they have met us, we did drive by’s and they waved so that their dad and they see Miranda and Remi and their little sister,” she shared with Us while promoting her upcoming memoir, Hope, Grace & Faith. “It’s been going great.”

She also added that coparenting with two different people means a different dynamic with each.

“Jeremy and I have a different relationship than Corey and I, but we still all coparent well and, at the end of the day, the kids are our first priority all the time,” she said, noting that while she and Jeremy — who split in 2015 after three years of marriage — have a strong relationship, it won’t turn back into a romantic one.

“Jeremy is a great, great guy. We’re great friends, but any more than that, it doesn’t align with my life,” Messer said. “I don’t know what he’s thinking, but we are perfectly happy the way things are.”

As for dating, the reality star isn’t dating anyone “specifically” but is “talking to” a few people. “I’m dating a bunch of people, doing my thing, living my best life and if the right one comes along, fantastic,” she said. “I am perfectly content with the way it is now.”

In the upcoming book, Messer also opens up about her past with addiction and suicidal thoughts, as well as an abortion that she had in 2012. She admitted that if she had to do anything differently, she would have “been more honest” about that from the start.

“I would’ve owned that then, and been 100 percent honest, been more, you know, considerate even about my journey in general, just holding myself accountable and holding myself high for my journey,” she told Us, explaining how she told Calvert about it. “When we were going through our divorce, we kind of had a tell-all and we shared some things with each other and that’s when I was honest with Jeremy.”

Hope, Grace & Faith will be released on May 5.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe