



Talk about a messy split! Jade Cline moved out of the house she shared with boyfriend Sean Austin after believing he had cheated on her during the Tuesday, October 1 episode of Teen Mom 2.

Jade found a new place for her and her daughter, Kloie, to live, which became even more necessary after went to pick Kloie up from his place and found used condoms and drug residue in the trash can.

“I was like ‘This will be the last time you see me in this house,'” Jade said when recounting the story to a friend.

Although Sean tried to deny everything, Jade felt she found enough evidence to leave, but Sean pushed her out of her house and locked the door before she was able to get any of her things. She needed to go back for Kloie’s belongings, but since her gun was still in the house, she was afraid to go without backup.

“I don’t feel safe going over there alone,” she admitted. “I don’t care how much he hates me, he can’t take away my kid’s stuff. He can’t leave her with nothing. That’s not fair for her.”

Fortunately, Jade was able to get a police escort while she and her family went to the house to move her out, but it all quickly went downhill when she passed out from the anxiety she felt being in the same place as Sean again.

Then, police told Jade and her family they needed to leave — she was only allowed to get the necessary items, and if she wanted an escort to come back with her to get the rest, she’d need to contact a civil officer instead of emergency detail. This didn’t go over well with Jade or her mother, and meanwhile, Sean (who had locked himself upstairs in the house) continued screaming down at them.

“I don’t understand how someone can abuse me and take all my s–t and still keep my s–t,” Jade yelled through tears. “He’s a drug addict. They’re protecting a drug addict!”

Eventually, Jade had to leave with what she had managed to grab already but wasn’t happy with the outcome whatsoever.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET

