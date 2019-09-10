



got a warm welcome — and a warning — from her new Teen Mom 2 costar

“She was just like, ‘One thing, just stay out of the drama …’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not even with that,’ the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alum, 22, told Us Weekly exclusively about Kailyn’s advice. “I have so much going on in my own life. With school, with my kid, with working. I don’t even have time to have drama with anybody. I was like, ‘I don’t even know who has the time.’”

Kailyn, who has been on Teen Mom 2 since its 2011 debut, has had issues with castmates Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus in the past. However, Jade told Us that the Hustle and Heart author promised to be there for her.

“We always just got along so she was like, ‘If you need anything or to talk, just let me know,’” Jade explained. “I feel like I’m still new though, so everyone’s trying to feel me out. I don’t expect everyone to be like, ‘Yes, we love you. Come on in.’ I know people are just still like, ‘Ooh,’ get a feel for me, which is totally normal.”

While she’s “spoken” with Briana, Jade told Us that she hasn’t “really met” fellow stars Leah Messer or Chelsea Houska.

“Everyone that I have met seemed to be happy and just open and happy to have me,” she said. “No one’s been nasty to me.”

One person who Jade likely won’t have to meet is Jenelle, who was fired from the show in May after the JE Cosmetics founder’s husband, David Eason, killed her dog.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a replacement,” Jade told Us, noting that Jenelle hasn’t reached out. “Her life is her life and it doesn’t have anything to do with my life.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

