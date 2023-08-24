Hugh Hefner’s son Marston Hefner has found that joining OnlyFans is “pretty all-around empowering” despite his family’s criticism.

“There’s that line where my family would be like, ‘That’s pornography,’” Marston, 33, told The Messenger in an interview published on Wednesday, August 23, of joining the subscriber platform. “But as long as I do just tasteful nudes, then it’s not pornography, that sort of idea. That’s ridiculous in my opinion.”

Marston — who Hugh shared with ex-wife Kimberley Conrad — joined OnlyFans earlier this month. While he has not posted videos of sex acts or other NSFW behavior, he acknowledges that his account is considered a “double standard in my family.”

According to Marston, it “wasn’t as acceptable” for men to express their sexuality. “You can be the CEO of the people getting naked. But don’t be the person getting naked,” he alleged, seemingly referring to his father’s Playboy brand. “It’s f—king bulls—t. That upsets me because I don’t think that’s right, the stigma of sex workers. You can pay sex workers, but you can’t f—king be one?”

Marston’s mother was a former Playboy model, which impacted his feelings about sexuality. “I was never ashamed of it,” he explained. “I mean, I didn’t want to see her naked. But it was also just normal. Nudity is normal. I heard that all the time.”

Marston alleged that he was raised to know the “distinction [between] pornography and nudity” with the assertion that Playboy was not the former.

“Even though people are jerking off to [the photos], it’s not the same thing,” he added, likening his childhood lessons to his OnlyFans philosophy. “I’m just doing what I believe, which is that there’s nothing wrong with nudity, and it’s a great way to monetize. I’m just trying to make sense of it as well.”

Marston — whose family has not spoken out about his claims — further explained that his OnlyFans subscribers are “really friendly” and “say they find me attractive.”

“They find my interests [and] my genuineness interesting. It’s just a positive experience,” he said. “And it sounds like it’s not just my experience.”

Marston did acknowledge that expectations of him were high within the OnlyFans community because he’s Hugh’s son.

“In my 20s, whenever I did social media or whenever I did art, nobody really gave a crap,” he admitted. “But because I’m Hugh Hefner’s son and because I did OnlyFans, now I have an immediate platform and, like, a built-in audience. And based [on] my decade of having no audience, that probably should have kept happening if I was Marston Smith. So, I understand that that’s upsetting to people. That makes sense. It’s not fair, and it shouldn’t be that way.”

Instead of treating him like a “nepo baby,” Martson — who welcomed son Glenn with wife Anna Hefner last month — wants individuals to “look at my heart.”

Hugh died in 2017 at the age of 91 and is survived by wife Crystal Hefner and his four children. The late media mogul shared son David and daughter Christie with his first ex-wife, Mildred Williams, and sons Marston and Cooper with Conrad.