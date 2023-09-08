Julia Fox will (briefly) discuss ex-boyfriend Kanye West in her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain.

“It’s like six pages,” Fox, 33, told E! News on Thursday, September 7, about how much detail fans can expect about the rapper, 46, in the book. “I feel like I went very lightly on it. I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past.”

Fox and West enjoyed a whirlwind romance in early 2022, dating for two months after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve and later, enjoying a dinner together in New York. That same month, Fox opened up about her “instant connection” to West.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” she told Interview magazine at the time. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night.”

West made his first public appearance with Fox at the Kenzo show during Paris Fashion Week that January, with the couple twinning in all denim looks. The Uncut Gems star rocked a cropped jean jacket and low-rise pants while the Yeezy designer wore a puffy denim jacket and light-wash pants.

One month later, West helped plan Fox’s 32nd birthday party at a New York City restaurant in February 2022. “It was a great time,” an insider told Us Weekly after the event. “Kanye and Julia were looking cozy with [their] arms wrapped around one another.” The two split later that month, after West publicly pleaded to reunite with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” Fox’s rep confirmed to Us at the time.

Nine months later, Fox reflected on her relationship with West in a since-deleted TikTok video after a social media user accused her of “dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” (West came under fire for a series of antisemitic tweets in October 2022.)

“I was delusional and thought I could help him, but it didn’t work and now we’re here but that being said, I really deeply respect the man as an artist,” Fox said in the clip. “I don’t want to s–t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”

West previously was married to Kardashian, 44, from May 2014 to November 2022, finalizing their divorce nearly two years after Kardashian filed in February 2021. Together, they welcomed daughter North, 10, son Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Fox has a son of her own, 2-year-old son Valentino, with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

Down the Drain is set to be released on October 10.