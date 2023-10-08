Julia Fox is getting candid about her relationship with Kanye West in her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain.

The actress, 33, revealed in a new excerpt published by The Guardian on Saturday, October 7, that West offered to get her a “boob job” during their two month-long romance in 2022.

“We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” she wrote about the pair hanging out in a hotel room.

He then told her: “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.” (Fox, for her part, did not take him up on his offer.)

The pair met on New Year’s Eve in Miami in 2021 and made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week together that January. Us Weekly confirmed that Fox and West, 46, split in February 2022 after the “Jesus Walks” rapper publicly pleaded to get back together with his ex wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” a representative for Fox told Us at the time.

The Uncut Gems star recently made headlines for confessing that “there, like, wasn’t any” sex during their relationship.

“It wasn’t really about that,” Fox told The New York Times in an interview published on September 25.

While promoting her upcoming memoir, which will debut on Tuesday, October 10, the No Sudden Move star also made it known that readers will not be finding a lot of pages about West. She told E! News on September 7 that he’s mentioned in about six pages.

“I feel like I went very lightly on it,” she said at the time. “I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past.”

After the pair called it quits, Fox openly explained what went wrong between her and West. She said she “tapped out at the first sign of a red flag,” during an interview with ES Magazine in September 2022.

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” she said. “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”

The next month, she explained in a TikTok video that the pair “only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education.” But she was “out” once he made a return to social media.

“I was delusional and thought I could help him, but it didn’t work and now we’re here but that being said, I really deeply respect the man as an artist,” she continued. “I don’t want to s–t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”