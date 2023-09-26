Julia Fox is revealing some intimate details about her sex life with Kanye West — or lack thereof.

Fox, 33, admitted “there, like, wasn’t any” sex between herself and West, 46, during their month-long tryst in 2022. “It wasn’t really about that,” Fox told The New York Times in an interview published on Monday, September 25, to promote her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain.

In the book — set to be released on Tuesday, October 10 — Fox wanted to tell the “truth” about her sex life.

“I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on,’” Fox explained. “So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed.”

Related: Kanye West's Dating History: Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian and More Blast from the past! Kanye West had more than one high-profile relationship before he married Kim Kardashian in 2014 — and he’s ready for another. The “Jesus Walks” rapper scored mainstream success after the release of his debut record, The College Dropout, in 2004. Two years before the album dropped, West sparked a romance with […]

The conversation about her relationship with West was kept to a minimum during the NYT interview, but Fox confirmed that she still has the Hermès Birkin bag that he bought her and her friends.

It’s also noted that West is referred to as “the artist” throughout the duration of Fox’s memoir, in which she claims “their brief relationship was seemingly being directed by ‘the artist’ for the public eye,” per the newspaper.

Fox recently made it clear that her relationship with West would only be a small part of her memoir.

“It’s like six pages,” she told E! News earlier this month. “I feel like I went very lightly on it. I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past.”

Fox and West had a brief fling that started after they met on New Year’s Eve in 2021. They were hot and heavy in the public eye to kick off 2022. Fox noted at the time that she had an “instant connection” with West, which led to the whirlwind romance.

“His energy is so fun to be around,” she told Interview Magazine about their introduction. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night.”

They packed on the PDA throughout January 2022, but things were quick to fizzle out. Us Weekly confirmed in February 2022 that they had called it quits.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” a rep for Fox told Us at the time.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Months after their breakup, Fox got candid about what caused the split. The actress explained that she “tapped out at the first sign of a red flag” during an interview with ES magazine from September 2022.

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” she continued. “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.”