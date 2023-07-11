Cardi B’s daughter Kulture is experiencing the finer things in life at a young age.

The 30-year-old rapper gifted her daughter — who she shares with husband Offset — a pink Hermès Birkin bag for her 5th birthday. Cardi showed off the $25,000 present via Instagram on Monday, July 11, while praising her little one. (The rappers also share one-year-old son Wave.)

“My baby is five,” Cardi wrote alongside a carousel of photos and videos that showed Kulture rocking a fuchsia tutu, which paired perfectly with her rosy handbag. “Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more … Light lil turn up today ‘till the weekend.”

In the clip, Kulture could be seen greeting a life-size character from Trolls in a room filled with party balloons and a birthday sign.

Offset, 31, also raved over Kulture, sharing his own tribute via Instagram on Monday. “Happy birthday @KulutureKiari you’re such a gray daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you …. I can’t believe you are 5 years old already,” he wrote. “I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms … daddy’s girl I love you so much.”

Kulture’s 4th birthday was just as memorable – and luxurious. Offset and Cardi presented their daughter with $50,000 in cash. In an Instagram Story posted at the time, Kulture showed off the money to the camera. “What is that?” Offset asked his child while filming off screen, to which Kulture replied, “A ticket!” Offset added: “A ticket is a million, girl. That’s 50. Say, 50!”

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is dad to sons Jordan, 13, Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea, 8.

Kalea joined Offset and Kulture at the Little Mermaid premiere in May. The trio looked like royalty as they graced the blue carpet in their best evening wear.

Kulture donned a billowing black gown adorned with white flowers as Kalea dazzled in a white garment with black tulle detailing. Offset, for his part, looked sharp in a white pearl-adorned jacket — a replica of the look Michael Jackson sported at the 1993 Grammy Awards.

“Mermaid premiere with my princesses,” Offset captioned a slideshow of photos from the event.