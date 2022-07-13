A hands-on mom! Cardi B has never hired a nanny to help raise her daughter Kulture — but that wasn’t always the plan.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” the rapper, 29, said during an interview with Vogue Singapore that was published Tuesday, July 12. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.’”

When her Kulture arrived, however, the New York native realized that she wasn’t quite comfortable with staff handling her newborn. “When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family,” she explained.

The “WAP” artist, who shares 4-year-old Kulture and 10-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, admitted she’s able to go without hired help despite her hectic schedule because of her strong family support system. It’s something she appreciates — but realizes she can’t rely on too heavily.

“Your parents have already lived their life and raised their kids,” the “Superbass” artist explained. “They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother.”

That responsibility can be difficult, especially when your kids aren’t doing their best. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted on Tuesday that it’s been “really stressful” due to being “up all night and all day” with a sick Wave.

“I’m exhausted. I’ve been overwhelmed and scared,” the Love & Hip Hop alum revealed. “I started to think about how my mum had to go through this a lot because my sister and I used to always fall sick at the same time. I’ve never appreciated my [mom] more — having kids helps you see things a little bit different.”

The Grammy winner tied the knot with husband Offset, 30, in Georgia in September 2017. She first became a mom to Kulture in July 2018 and Wave was born in September 2021. The Migos member, for his part, welcomed three children before his relationship with Cardi — Jordan with Justine Watson, Kody with Oriel Jamie and Kalea with Shya L’Amour.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?’” Cardi recalled during a December 2019 interview with Vogue. “And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!