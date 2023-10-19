Offset and Cardi B celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month — but their relationship hasn’t been without its fair share of drama.

Cardi B, 31, has accused the Migos rapper, also 31, of cheating multiple times, even filing for divorce in 2020, though they reconciled. (Offset, for his part, claimed in a since-deleted social media post in June that Cardi was unfaithful to him, though he later admitted he lied.)

Now, however, Offset is revealing how the couple saved their marriage — and how he earned his wife’s trust.

“First off, by, like, respecting her position, right? We’re both public figures, we’re both in the eyes of people,” the “Bad and Boujee” rapper shared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, October 18, adding that he told himself: “Stop being selfish. You’re married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman. And also, just like being more communicative about s-—t.”

The couple’s infidelity issues began in 2018 when Cardi B allegedly attacked two bartenders at a New York City strip club, accusing one of the women of sleeping with her husband. Two years later, the “WAP” rapper pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment, resulting in a sentence of 15 days of community service.

In April 2018, the Hustlers star opened up about her relationship with Offset during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good,” Cardi B said.“I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s—t t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life … I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … it’s not right, what he f-—king did.”

Eight months later, Cardi B announced via Instagram that she and Offset had broken up, accusing Offset of cheating on her again, this time with an aspiring rapper and model named Summer Bunni.

On December 15, 2018, the day after his 27th birthday, Offset apologized to Cardi for begin unfaithful.

“I only have one birthday wish, and that’s to get my wife back,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. He told Cardi he was sorry for “breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed-up husband.” He added: “I wanna be able to spend the rest of my life with you.”

After reuniting after the drama, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, though she later withdrew the papers.

After his past indiscretions, Offset — who is known for gifting Cardi B with multiple Hermès bags over the years — shared on “Call Her Daddy” that he is now is committed to his wife.

“We just talk more and, because, you know, work was getting in the way … communication is key,” the Atlanta MC continued. “If you don’t like some s—t t, tell me, and if I don’t like some s—t , I’ll tell you. … Not communicating f—ks s—t -up.”

The couple, who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, began dating in early 2017 before secretly tying the knot later that year. (Offset, for his part, is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.)

During the podcast episode, Offset recalled how Cardi B first caught his eye.

“I had seen her online, and I just loved the way how raw she was and how confident she was,” he shared. “She didn’t give a f—k what nobody thought, nobody think, nothin’. And it’s just like damn, that’s fire. Funny, great personality, from what I could see, you know I’m saying? Like that’s a funny girl, she’s a cool girl, and then I shot my shot and I swished it.”