Offset went all out for Cardi B’s 31st birthday.

Offset, 31, took to Instagram to show off the three Birkin bags he bought for his wife to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, October 11. In the clips, Cardi could be seen excitedly opening a small Hermès box first, which included a hot pink alligator skin mini purse — retailing for around $90,000.

Next, she reached for a medium-sized box, which revealed a Neige Faubourg bag inside, featuring a storefront design, made to look like the Hermès flagship. The highly-coveted accessory sells for over $300,000. The third and final Birkin was finished with a tan alligator skin, which can cost at least $50,000.

Cardi smiled widely with each of her new bags while wearing a sheer figure-hugging gown featuring a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and a corset bodice from Candice Cuoco. The rapper teamed the sultry gown with bedazzled long nails, a full face of glam and a voluminous hairdo.

Earlier on Wednesday, Offset surprised Cardi by filling their house with rose petals. In the video she shared via Instagram, she walked down a staircase covered in the flowers and pastel candles. “So this is why he was rushing me to go downstairs and eat,” she said while laughing.

Cardi then turned the corner and squealed , “Oh my god,” while taking in the rest of the decorations. The room featured hot pink balloons covering the ceiling, more rose petals on the floor, floral arrangements with her name written on it and “Happy Birthday” spelled out on the walls. “I love you, thank you!” she gushed in the social media video.

“Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me,” she captioned the post. “I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️.”

This isn’t the first Birkin bag in Cardi’s collection. In July 2021, she showed off her collection to date, which included 26 purses — all of different textures and colors.

Cardi and Offset’s daughter Kulture, 5, also has multiple Birkin bags. For her 5th birthday in July, her parents — who also share son Wave, 2 — gifted her a $25,000 coral purse. In the social media image, Kulture played a pink piano while wearing a fluffy tutu. The vibrant purse could be seen laying on top of the instrument. “My baby is five,” Cardi wrote at the time.

Kulture previously received a $48,000 bedazzled Birkin in August 2022. The crystal embellished accessory featured a yellow background finished with a sparkly rainbow and clouds.

At the time, Kulture was reportedly obsessed with a rainbow bag at Claires, so Cardi lovingly gifted her with a designer version of the design.