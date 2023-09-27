There are some ghosts in this house — and they’re coming for Cardi B‘s “WAP.”

Cardi, 30, revealed via Instagram Live on Tuesday, September 26, that her and Offset‘s home in Los Angeles is haunted by a presence that has her fearing for her safety. “I feel like if I sleep, the f–king ghost is gonna finger pop me because, bitch, the n—- wants me,” she said.

The “Bongos” singer alleged that the spirit had some sinister sexual schemes because it doesn’t bother anyone but her — and certainly doesn’t appear when Offset, 31, is around. “So, I go and I take a shower,” said Cardi, explaining a recent encounter in the home. “And I get out of the shower and I lay on my bed. I start hearing a ‘zzzz’ — like, a fly sound. Bro, I haven’t been able to find the f—king fly.”

Cardi said that she told her driver to go get a flyswatter and spray but saw no sign of an insect.

“Then, I start hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody’s on the phone. So, I told one of the security guards guarding the house outside to …come inside to hear the sound,” she continued, claiming that she heard the noise for 15 minutes.

Once the guard came in, however the sound stopped. “Bitch, tell me how the sound is gone! It’s gone out of nowhere,” Cardi exclaimed.

“All I’m saying to you is that there’s a f–king ghost or spirit in this fucking house and what I don’t like about it is that the ghost be f–king with me,” she continued.

“Because when Offset is in this house, nothing ever happens! But, when I’m alone, it always wants to f–k with me. Mind you, when I’m in the house in Atlanta or New York, there’s nothing. But this house in L.A., it’s always some weird vibe when I’m here.”

Cardi said she’s ready to relocate to a hotel, declaring, “I’m f–king over it.”

Earlier this month, Cardi told “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that there was “definitely a ghost” in her house. “There was this one time that I … like, I heard something,” she said. “I told one of the security [guards] to sleep inside the house. Yep, you gotta sleep [on] the couch because I swear to God, I hear something.”

Recently, Cardi and Offset were in the news for a different scandal. Kenneth Petty — the husband of Cardi’s longtime rap rival, Nicki Minaj — was placed under house arrest for posting videos of him allegedly threatening Offset. A California judge ordered Petty, 45, to undergo home monitoring after he was allegedly “recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

Petty was previously sentenced to three years of probation in July 2022 after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020. Petty spent four years in a New York prison after being convicted in 1995 for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.