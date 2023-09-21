Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been put under house arrest for posting videos of himself allegedly threatening Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

Petty, 45, was ordered by a judge to serve 120 days of house arrest in a court order filed on Wednesday, September 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the clips — which were reposted by Mr. Pop via X over the weekend — Petty was “recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record” while standing outside of a New York City hotel where Offset was residing, according to the court order.

The incident reportedly broke the terms of Petty’s three-year probation. “This recent violation conduct raises concerns over Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply with the Court’s orders,” the court order states, noting that his probation officer recommends he be placed in the “Location Monitoring Program.”

In July 2022, he was sentenced to one year of home confinement, three years probation and a fine of $55,000 for failing to register as a sex offender in California. Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender the prior September.

Petty was previously convicted of attempted rape in 1995 for an incident with a 16-year-old girl in September 1994 in New York City. He served approximately four and a half years in prison — according to inmate records obtained by The New York Times in August 2021 — and must register as a sex offender wherever he moves as a condition of his conviction.

The same month Minaj, 40, made her romance with Petty Instagram official, she defended their relationship by sharing a pair of pics with her then-boyfriend. “Oh they wanna talk? Let’s give’m smthn to talk about. 😜👅 *Shania voice*,” she captioned the photos in December 2018, referring to Bonnie Raitt’s 1991 tune “Something to Talk About.”

The couple obtained a California marriage license in July 2019 and tied the knot that October. Less than one year later, Minaj announced she was pregnant with the pair’s first child and the two welcomed their son, nicknamed “Papa Bear,” in September 2020.

One year before Petty began his relationship with the “Barbie World” rapper, Minaj entered a public feud with Cardi, 30, after seemingly referring to her fellow female rapper the “another me” in her April 2017 track “No Flag.”

Cardi denied there was a feud during a September 2017 appearance on The Breakfast Club, laughing off the rumors by stating, “[Nicki] ain’t never f—ked my man!”

The duo later collaborated on the Migos song “Motorsport” after which Cardi claimed Minaj altered her verse on the track in an attempt to one-up her. In response, Minaj said she “felt ambushed” by Cardi’s “aggravated and angry” comments.

Things came to a head in September 2018 when the two got into a physical altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS by Carine Roitfield party in NYC. At the time, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Cardi threw her shoe at Minaj before being “dragged out” of the event with a ripped dress and a single shoe.

Later that month, Cardi stated via Instagram that the incident was caused by the “Super Bass” singer criticizing her parenting skills, which Minaj denied. (Cardi and Offset share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also a father of kids Jordan, 13, Kody, 8, and Kalea, 8, from previous relationships.)

“I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting,” Minaj said during an episode of Queen Radio at the time. “It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make [me] the bad guy. When you have to say that I said or did something that I never said or did … I am not a clown. That’s clown s—t.”