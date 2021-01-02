Proud mama! Nicki Minaj showed off her baby boy via Instagram, posting her first-ever video of him on the social media platform.

On Saturday, January 2, the New York native, 38, wished fans a “happy & prosperous New Year,” thanking them for supporting her in 2020 as she ventured from music to motherhood. She shared five photos of her son, whose name she still has not revealed, and a video of him babbling.

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” Minaj wrote of her son. “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there.”

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper sent “big hugs” to anyone who is, or has been, pregnant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “challenging time.”

Minaj then spent some time connecting with fans more about motherhood on her Apple Music radio station, Queen Radio, on Saturday. While she didn’t give away her son’s name, she did discuss one unique option that she passed on, noting that she was still considering it.

“You know what his name was supposed to be? I think I might still change it,” Minaj said. “A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, ‘Nah.’ His name was going to be Ninja.”

She claimed she “changed it at the last minute.”

Minaj has been candid with fans about her experience as a mom. During a Twitter Q&A in December 2020, the musician shared her unconventional birthing story, revealing she went into labor at home.

“Yes. I was butt naked,” she wrote in a tweet. “Just got out of the shower & I asked [husband Kenneth Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor.'”

The Other Woman actress admitted, “He was very scared & I was laughing @ him.”

Minaj and Petty, 42, welcomed their first son together on September 30, 2020. She confirmed his arrival on Instagram a day later. Two weeks later, she announced the sex of the baby.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” she captioned her Instagram post. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world.”

The Grammy nominee announced her pregnancy in July 2020. “#Preggers,” she captioned maternity photos at the time. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Minaj married Petty in October 2019.