New mom! Two weeks after giving birth, Nicki Minaj confirmed that she and Kenneth Petty welcomed a baby boy.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” the rapper, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 15. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world.”

The Grammy nominee showed cards from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Winnie Harlow, Tisci, 46, and Karol G, as well as a picture of Beyoncé’s handwritten note. “Welcome to motherhood,” the “Crazy in Love” singer, 39, wrote. “God bless you and your family.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Minaj had given birth to her and her husband’s first child on September 30.

The “Bang Bang” rapper shared her pregnancy news in July. “#Preggers,” she captioned maternity photos at the time. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The Queen Radio host was “over the moon,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She has wanted to become a mother for a long, long time, and now her dream is finally coming true! She feels so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait to meet her mini-me.”

The American Music Award winner had sparked pregnancy speculation two months prior when she tweeted about common symptoms. “Lmao. No throwing up,” Minaj wrote in July. “But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

Minaj and Petty, 42, tied the knot in October 2019. Their nuptials came five years after the former American Idol judge spoke to Complex about wanting to start a family.

“I always said, ‘When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby,’” she told the outlet in 2014. “I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, ‘I’m going to take a little break.’ But we’ll see.”