Pregnancy pride! Nicki Minaj is thrilled to be expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The Grammy nominee, 37, “is over the moon,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, July 20. “She has wanted to become a mother for a long, long time, and now her dream is finally coming true! She feels so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait to meet her mini-me.”

The rapper made her baby bump debut via Instagram on Monday with maternity shoot photos captioned, “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

“YES Congratulations beauty!” Halle Berry commented on the songwriter’s social media upload, while Sam Smith wrote, “Congratulations beautiful.”

The “Bang Bang” rapper, who married Petty, 42, in October 2019, sparked pregnancy speculation in May. “Lmao. No throwing up,” Minaj tweeted at the time. “But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

The American Music Award winner went on to say she would share baby bump pictures “in a couple months,” writing, “The world ain’t ready yet.”

In 2014, Minaj spoke to Complex about her desire to start a family. “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest,” she told the outlet at the time. “If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

The former American Idol judge added that she wasn’t sure she could balance her “child with a career,” explaining, “I always said, ‘When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby.’ I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, ‘I’m going to take a little break.’ But we’ll see.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman