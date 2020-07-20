Nicki Minaj’s Barbz have gotten to know her husband, Kenneth Petty, quite well since the couple went public with their romance in December 2018.

Petty, 42, has joined Minaj, 37, at various events, including New York Fashion Week, in addition to appearing in her music videos, joining her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, and even being featured on her “Yikes” single cover art.

“I can’t complain. I really cannot freaking complain,” the rapper said while discussing married life on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio in June. “I didn’t think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is. Even if you’re not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

Minaj announced in June 2019 that she and Petty got their marriage license after a whirlwind few months of dating. They had to pick up a second license the following month because the first expired, and they finally became husband and wife that October.

“Whenever I’m down, I can have one conversation with my husband and it will get me back where I need to be mentally,” the Grammy nominee said on Queen Radio in February. “He’s been a really great force in my life. … I feel a level of comfort with him that I hadn’t felt before to just be myself and to share who I am.”

Minaj surprised fans again on Monday, July 20, when she took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with her and Petty’s first child.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” she captioned three photos of her bare baby bump. “Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

A source later told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Starships” singer, who previously dated fellow rappers Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill, is “over the moon” about her pregnancy.

“She has wanted to become a mother for a long, long time, and now her dream is finally coming true!” the insider said. “She feels so blessed to be pregnant and can’t wait to meet her mini-me.”

In honor of the news, scroll down for five things to know about Petty.