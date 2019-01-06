TMI? Nicki Minaj spoke out about her relationship with boyfriend Kenneth Petty in a series of tweets on Saturday, January 5, revealing that they have sex multiple times a night and “already chose” baby names.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper, 36, who went Instagram official with Petty in December, responded to a commenter who suggested that she was “probably getting d—k 6x a night,” writing, “3-4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis,” along with a laughing crying emoji.

When another fan said they have baby name suggestions for the couple, the Grammy nominee replied, “We already chose them babe. Lol but thx.”

We already chose them babe. Lol but thx. ♥️ https://t.co/T8hzrwdWz9 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) January 6, 2019

Minaj, who teased fans that she was pregnant by posting a photo showing her drinking pickle juice for breakfast just a week earlier, added that “Nothing is getting in the way of the US TOUR boo boo.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported last month that the couple, who knew each other years before she became famous, have already discussed having children.

“Nicki has always wanted to become a mother, and that’s something she and Kenny have discussed,” an insider told Us in December, adding that she is “absolutely head over heels in love.”

“She fell hard and fast,” the source continued. “She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

Petty — who got a neck tattoo of his girlfriend’s name last month — registered as a sex offender in New York state in 1995 after he was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl and also served jail time after being convicted of manslaughter in 2002.

“She really believes that he has changed since his troublesome days, but some of her friends are still a bit wary,” the source said.

Minaj gave some insight into their romance in her tweets on Saturday night, writing that they “were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood. He was on my body b4 the big ol’ ghetto booty. B4 the fame & fortune. Fought my bf cuz I wouldn’t be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything.”

Facts but we were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood. He was on my body b4 the big ol’ ghetto booty 🤪. B4 the fame & fortune. Fought my bf cuz I wouldn’t be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything. ♥️🙏 https://t.co/RdnXKzSZbu — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) January 6, 2019

The “Anaconda” rapper also said his personality is a lot like her best friend TT’s.

“They both can make me calm with one look, hug, word,” she tweeted. “I tell them both all the time. My peace. Cuz they knew me since I was a kid so they understand me in a diff way I guess. Him & TT used to hate each other when we was younger tho lol.”

When another fan asked her to put Petty on her Queen Radio show, she replied, “He not an internet dude. If u know what I mean. And I prefer his mystique. I’ll do all the talking for him. He’ll do the rest.”

