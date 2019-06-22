Going to the chapel? Nicki Minaj revealed that she and boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty obtained a marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license,” the rapper, 36, said during the Friday, June 21, episode of her Queen Radio show on Apple Beats 1. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Minaj went on to note that she is not currently pregnant, but having a child is her “end goal.”

The musician and Petty, 41, have sparked wedding rumors in the past. Minaj referred to the registered sex offender as her husband during a March episode of Queen Radio. “Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she explained. However, Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the two were not married.

The pair got serious quickly, though. “Nicki is absolutely head over heels in love with Kenny,” a source told Us exclusively in December 2018. “She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

The Grammy nominee clearly has babies on the brain too. “Nicki has always wanted to become a mother, and that’s something she and Kenny have discussed,” the insider said. “She really believes that he has changed since his troublesome days, but some of her friends are still a bit wary.”

Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995 following an incident with a 16-year-old girl. He registered as a sex offender and served nearly four years in prison. He spent another seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter for an April 2002 shooting. Petty was released in 2013.

Minaj previously dated her boyfriend as a teenager. They reconnected years later and became Instagram official in December 2018.

Petty got super cozy with the “Good Form” rapper in her “Megatron” music video, which was released on Friday. She also referenced his controversial past in the track: “I f–k him like I miss him / He just came out of prison.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!