The countdown is on. Nicki Minaj and boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty have obtained a marriage license — for the second time!

“We filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” the 36-year-old rapper revealed on Queen Radio on Monday, August 12. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Minaj added that the twosome will tie the knot before the marriage license expires, but plan to have a bigger reception in the future.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” she explained. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married. I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

The Grammy nominee confirmed her relationship with Petty, 41, in December 2018. Later that month, Minaj defended her man after fans discovered Petty is a registered sex offender in New York state who was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree in 1995.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” Minaj wrote at the time. “But go awf, Internet. … Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Last month, Minaj slammed trolls who attacked Petty again.

“When a person is with a n—a that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket?” the musician began on Queen Radio on July 26, referring to the fact that she met Petty for the first time when she was a teenager. “How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout? How f–king dare you talk about lowering standards.”

She concluded: “It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!