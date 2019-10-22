Nicki Minaj Is Married! Rapper Weds Boyfriend Kenneth Petty





Mega-wedding! Nicki Minaj married her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, on Monday, October 21.

The rapper announced the happy news with an Instagram video that showed a pair of Mr. and Mrs. mugs and two caps monogrammed with the words Bride and Groom. She captioned it, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” along with bride and groom emojis.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the couple obtained their marriage license on July 29, more than a month after Minaj’s initial claims that they got the paperwork.

“We did get our marriage license,” the “Super Bass” singer, 36, said on her Queen Radio show on June 21. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

She added that having a child is her “end goal.”

Earlier in June, Minaj dropped her “Megatron” music video, where the couple are seen getting close in a hot tub and sauna.

In March, fans thought Minaj and Petty, 41, were already married when the “Anaconda” artist referred to him as her “husband” during an episode of Queen Radio. “Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said at the time.

However, the moniker was just term of endearment — Us confirmed at the time that the two were not married yet.

The pair, who first dated when they were teenagers, reconnected last year, and the Grammy winner made their status Instagram official in December 2018. “Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?… it’s no secret… that the both of us… are running out of time,” she captioned a post of them celebrating her 36th birthday, using lyrics from Adele’s song “Hello.”

A source told Us that same month that the relationship was moving fast: “Nicki is absolutely head over heels in love with Kenny. She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

Minaj’s now-husband has a checkered past: He was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995, and registered as a sex offender after serving nearly four years in prison. In 2002, he was back behind bars yet again after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for a shooting earlier that year. Petty was released in 2013.

The singer, who previously dated Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill, referenced Petty’s past in her “Megatron” track: “I f–k him like I miss him / He just came out of prison.”

