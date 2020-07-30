Nicki Minaj’s new look! The rapper has been baring her baby bump since announcing her pregnancy in July.

“#Preggers,” the rapper, 37, captioned her Instagram announcement. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Ashley Graham commented on the social media upload: “Congratulations beauty!!! Being a mama is an incredible feeling,” while Keke Palmer wrote, “I’m sooooooooooooo happy for you!!!!”

The Grammy nominee’s reveal came two months after she teased via Twitter that she would share a photo of her budding belly “in a couple months.” She wrote in May: “The world ain’t ready yet.”

The “Anaconda” rapper also tweeted at the time: “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

Minaj previously sparked pregnancy speculation in June 2019 when she and Jimmy Fallon dined at a Red Lobster and she abstained from drinking. “For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass,” the Queen Radio host tweeted at the time. “No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date.”

One of her followers asked, “So are we all invited to the baby shower orrrrrrr what?” Another wrote, “Oohh so you dropping hint hints.”

She and her husband, Kenneth Petty, tied the knot in October 2019, five years after Minaj spoke to Complex about her future family plans.

“[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest,” the songwriter told the outlet in 2014. “If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

Keep scrolling to see the mom-to-be’s baby bump pictures throughout her pregnancy.