“#Preggers,” the mom-to-be captioned her July 20 Instagram reveal. “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

She and Petty started dating when they were teens, reconnecting in 2018. “Nicki is absolutely head over heels in love with Kenny,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2019. Six months later, the “Good Form” rapper left fans convinced she had a baby on the way, tweeting, “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo.”

Minaj went on to write that she would debut her baby bump “in a couple months.” She explained in May: “The world ain’t ready yet.”

The Queen Radio host previously spoke about her hopes to start a family, telling Complex in 2014: “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”