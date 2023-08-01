Offset recently accused his wife, Cardi B, of cheating on him, but he’s now saying there was no infidelity — and a wild night inspired him to lie.

Offset, 31, admitted during a Monday, July 31, appearance on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast that he was “really lit” from drinking Casamigos tequila when he posted an Instagram Story in June accusing Cardi, 30, of being unfaithful.

“We’re going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this,’” Offset said of his post, adding that the couple had been arguing. “She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day.”

Offset — whose real name is Kiari Cephus — went on to say that he felt like he didn’t need to clarify the situation because he deleted the original post. “The delete is enough, because at the end of the day, them people don’t be really knowing what’s going on with us,” he told host Angela Yee.

Cardi, for her part, denied her husband’s allegations during a Twitter Spaces chat on June 26. “First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” she said at the time. “Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

The rapper — who shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 22 months, with Offset — advised her followers to ignore the cheating rumors. “Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all,” she said, claiming that Offset was “spiraling and thinking s–t” that did not happen.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Cardi concluded her post by issuing a message directly to Offset. “Stop acting stupid,” she told her husband. “The f–k? Stop playing. That’s all I’mma motherf–king say because for real, let’s be serious.”

The faux cheating scandal is not the first time Cardi and Offset have faced ups and downs in their relationship. One year after tying the knot in 2017, the twosome briefly separated after videos surfaced that seemed to show Offset in bed with other women. In early 2019, however, Cardi confirmed that she had reconciled with her husband.

The pair split again in September 2020 when Cardi filed for divorce, but she withdrew her petition two months later. Earlier this year, Cardi explained that she and Offset weren’t seeing “eye to eye” when she filed for divorce. “The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” said during a January interview on The Jason Lee Show.