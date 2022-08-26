Defending her marriage. Amid social media allegations that Offset and Saweetie had an extramarital affair, Cardi B is sticking by her man.

A Twitter user alleged on Wednesday, August 24, that the Migos performer, 30, “f—ked” the “Best Friend” songstress, 29, before Cardi, 29, fervently denied the claims.

“First u claim I offered girls 4Ms over a case that the state pick up which is illegal, then u claim I’m trying make mends wit no receipts,” the New York native tweeted on Wednesday. “Then [you] claim my man was in ur friend face wit no receipts, now u LYING to go viral.”

She continued in her social media thread: “You bring my friend up thinking ur friend will put pressure on mine to support your lie … and now you running wit another lie For CLOUT.”

After the social media user continued doubling down on her allegations, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper repeatedly shut down the claims.

“No baby you lying! You makin crazy lies starting s—t and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS, no blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up for lied in 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS,” Cardi tweeted at the time.

Neither Offset nor Saweetie have publicly addressed the recent cheating claims, but the Georgia native, for his part, has been married to Cardi since September 2017.

“I told my publicist to tell him, because I was very shy, ‘Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumbass after this,’” the Hustlers actress — who shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 11 months, with Offset — recalled to GQ in April 2018 of their first date. “And he was like, ‘No, I really like her. I’m really feeling her.’ We was talking, we was making out. We didn’t f–k. After the Super Bowl, it got really serious because I feel, like, all eyes on us.”

The pair’s relationship soon hit a rough patch after videos surfaced of the “Open It Up” musician in bed with other women. While Cardi stayed with Offset at the time, the pair split in December 2018.

“It’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she said via Instagram at the time. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Cardi and Offset — who shares Jordan, 11, with Justine Watson, Kody, 6, with Oriel Jamie and Kalea, 6, with Shya L’Amour — eventually reconciled two months later. She filed for divorce in September 2020 before dismissing her motion that November.