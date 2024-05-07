Cardi B deserves a round of applause for her 2024 Met Gala look.

Guests were forced to clear the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps due to the 31-year-old rapper’s billowing tulle black gown that nearly covered the entire carpet. Over five handlers were at Cardi’s side, helping lift the lengthy train as she posed for photographers and screaming fans. The over-the-top design featured a plunging neckline that fell into the massive skirt that resembled a blossoming dark rose.

Cardi paired the garment with a matching head wrap, dangling earrings, an emerald pendant necklace and a green manicure.

This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. The title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” items that will be “displayed in an entirely new way” during the gala’s accompanying exhibition, per Vogue.

Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO, explained, “This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and ultimately to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty.”

The presentation will feature pieces from over 100 years ago by designers Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more.

Cardi has been a staple at the Met since her debut in 2018. That year, she made a grand entrance in a beaded gown by Moschino that hugged her growing baby bump.

She paired the bespoke creation with an out-of-this-world headpiece. (Her appearance at the ball came before she and husband Offset welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture. The couple are also parents to son Wave, who was born in September 2021.)

At the 2023 soirée, Cardi looked like a gothic bouquet in a black bubble gown from Chenpeng Studio. The floor-length design was covered in protruding roses and was finished with a pearl-covered corset. The Grammy winner, who donned silver hair, teamed the piece with a sleeveless button-up and a black velvet tie.

Her look nailed the ball’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme — which highlights the late designer’s signature work with Chanel and beyond – thanks to its black and white construction and preppy vibe.

While Cardi makes rocking the iconic steps at the Met look like a breeze, she previously revealed the big event gives her anxiety.

“Every single time that I go to the Met, it’s fun but, it’s like, I don’t know, like, after my first time going to the Met, I always get anxiety,” Cardi said in her “Get Ready With Me” video for Vogue ahead of the 2023 ball. “The anxieties just grow and grow and grow.”

Cardi shared that she tries to outdo herself each year, creating red carpet magic that is better than before. “Maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last,” the New York native explained. “It’s so hard because imagine competing with myself. That is sickening.”