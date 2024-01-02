Cardi B and Offset shared an unexpected reunion on New Year’s Eve, one month after calling it quits.

“Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got d–ked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby,” Cardi, 31, revealed during a live X chat on Monday, January 1, seemingly confirming that she and her ex hooked up together the night before. “I need some d–k on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday. We had a good time.”

The exes played separate gigs at the Fontainebleau resort in Miami Beach on Sunday, December 31. Following their respective sets, Cardi and Offset, 32, were spotted ringing in the new year at a Miami strip club. In footage from the club shared via social media, the pair were seen dancing and throwing $1 bills at fellow attendees.

Two days before their reunion, Cardi clarified via X that she and the rapper were not getting back together. Earlier that day, she explicitly called out fans who speculated she and Offset had reconciled. “I must be a lil toxic cuz I enjoyed cursing ya out today … but we not taking that into 2024,” she tweeted. “Now have a good day. No make it a bad day!”

Related: Cardi B and Offset: A Timeline of Their Relationship Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been a whirlwind with a secret wedding, a cheating scandal and two children together. The rappers tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date at Super Bowl LI in Houston in February of that year. They announced in July 2017 that they were expecting a baby […]

Days after Cardi and Offset unfollowed each other on social media in December 2023, Cardi confirmed that she’s “been single for a minute now” during an Instagram Live. “The last time I got on Live … I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you. So, I was like, ‘I changed my mind,’” she said. “But it has been like this for a minute now, and I just took it as a sign.”

Her news broke the same day Offset responded to fellow rapper Blueface’s claims that he cheated on Cardi with Blueface’s ex Chrisean Rock. “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady,” Offset wrote via X. “Real talk man you need some help!”

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Cardi’s “inner circle of friends are remaining hopeful that she and Offset are able to work things out,” adding, “They’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years but have always managed to come to each other.”

Related: How Jana Kramer and More Stars Rang in 2024 on New Year's Eve The ball is getting ready to drop, and the stars are going all out to ring in 2024. Kelsea Ballerini is celebrating New Year’s Eve from Paris, where she is vacationing with boyfriend Chase Stokes. “Healing the past and falling in love in the present happening in lockstep, unabashedly existing in the art of starting […]

The insider went on to note that Cardi’s friends also understand that she is a “strong, independent woman who will be great either way.” At the same time, “[Her inner circle] saw such a strong love between [Cardi and Offset] when they were together that they’re still holding out hope for a reconciliation. All they can do for now is be there to support Cardi and surround her with love.”

Cardi and Offset split for the first time in December 2018 after videos appearing to show Offset in bed with other women leaked online. Despite making amends, Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 but dismissed the filing nearly two months later. They faced another cheating scandal in 2023 as Offset admitted to lying about Cardi cheating on him that August.

The estranged couple recently reunited to celebrate Christmas with their children as each shared clips via social media of their daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, opening presents. (Offset is also a father to kids Jordan, 13, Kody, 8, and Kalea, 8, from previous relationships.)