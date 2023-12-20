Exes Cardi B and Offset will soon find out which of them can draw a bigger crowd, because they’re performing at different venues in the same hotel on New Year’s Eve.

The pair — who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2 — are both slated to play the Fontainebleau resort in Miami Beach on Sunday, December 31. Cardi, 31, will perform poolside. Tickets for her show, which begins at 9 p.m. ET, start at $250 with reserved tables and cabanas ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The event will include a DJ set by Gryffin.

Offset, 32, meanwhile, will take the stage at the hotel’s LIV nightclub starting at 10 p.m. ET. General admission tickets range from $125 to $200 with reserved tables ranging from $2,500 to $15,000.

The gigs come after Cardi confirmed via Instagram Live earlier this month that she’s been “single for a minute now.” She shared the news the same day that Offset denied rumors that he cheated on Cardi with rapper Chrisean Rock.

“I ain’t never talk [to] or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!” Offset tweeted in response to rapper Blueface’s claim about his infidelity.

Cardi, for her part, saw the drama as a “sign” to share her single status with fans.

“The last time I got on Live … I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you. So, I was like, ‘I changed my mind,’” she said before noting that she wants to start the new year “fresh” and “open.”

She continued: “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017 after having their first date that February. After calling it quits in 2018, the pair reconciled the following year.

Cardi went on to file for divorce in September 2020 after nearly three years of marriage. Although she filed to dismiss the divorce two months later, the drama between the couple didn’t end there. On Friday, December 15, the “WAP” musician took to social media to slam her ex.

“@OffsetYRN you a bitch ass n–a … and trust me imma f–kin take it there!” Cardi wrote via X (formerly Twitter) before deleting the post and resuming her rant on Instagram Live.

“This motherf–ker really liked to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident, he liked to play games with me, because he knows I’m not an easy girl,” she said in the video. “You’ve really been f–king doing me dirty after so many f–king years that I motherf–king helped your ass, not even a f–king thank you did I get from your bitch ass!”

Two days prior, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Cardi’s friends are “remaining hopeful that she and Offset are able to work things out.”

The insider continued: “They’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years but have always managed to come back to each other.”