Cardi B may have said she and Offset have parted ways, but those closest to her don’t think their romance is over quite yet.

“Cardi’s inner circle of friends are remaining hopeful that she and Offset are able to work things out,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years but have always managed to come back to each other.”

Cardi’s friends know she is a “strong, independent woman who will be great either way,” the insider adds. At the same time, her inner circle “saw such a strong love between [Cardi and Offset] when they were together that they’re still holding out hope for a reconciliation.”

The source continues: “All they can do for now is be there to support Cardi and surround her with love.”

Cardi, 31, recently announced that she has “been single for a minute now” during an Instagram Live. “The last time I got on Live … I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you,” Cardi told fans on Sunday, December 10. “So, I was like, ‘I changed my mind.’ But it has been like this for a minute now, and I just took it as a sign.”

Cardi went on to note that she’s ready to “start 2024” with a “fresh [and] open mindset, adding, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. I’m excited.”

She revealed her new relationship status not long after fellow rapper Blueface accused Offset, also 31, of cheating on Cardi with his ex Chrisean Rock in a series of since-deleted tweets. Offset denied the allegations via X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, writing, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

Cardi and Offset sparked breakup rumors earlier this month after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. “You know when you just out grow [sic] relationships,” Cardi cryptically wrote via her Instagram Story on December 4. “I’m tired of protecting peoples [sic] feelings … I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

That same day, Offset uploaded a cryptic post of his own by sharing a clip from 1983’s Scarface via his Instagram Story. “Hey, f–k you man! Who put this thing together? Me, that’s who,” Al Pacino’s Tony Montana states in the scene. “Who do I trust? Me.”

The pair, who share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, have faced multiple cheating scandals over the years. In December 2018, Cardi announced that she and Offset had split after one year of marriage after leaked videos appeared to show Offset in bed with other women. The duo soon reconciled, but Cardi later filed for divorce in September 2020. She dismissed the filing that November.

Earlier this year, Cardi took to X to shut down a rumor Offset had spread claiming she was unfaithful. “First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all,” she said on June 26. “And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

Offset later confessed on a July episode of the “Way Up With Angela Yee” podcast that he spread the false claims after getting “really lit” on tequila.

With reporting by Sarah Jones